PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Have you seen these vehicles? The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating three cars that were stolen in Priest Lake, Idaho on December 1.
Two of the vehicles were inside the same garage at the time of the theft, according to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office.
Vehicle number one is described as a 2017 Grey GMC Sierra with Idaho license plate #19SSE. Vehicle number two is a 1988 Blue Ford Ranger with Idaho license plate #7BK1991.
Deputies say a third vehicle was stolen in a separate theft. That car is described as a 1990 white GMC Sierra with Idaho license plate #C18938.
If you know where the vehicles are located or the people involved, you're asked to contact the Bonner County Sheriff's Office. Deputies ask that you do not approach or contact the suspects if you see the vehicles.
Call the Bonner County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (208) 265-5525.
