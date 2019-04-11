Bonner County Sheriff's Office receives Seven Seals Award

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho- Bonner County Sheriff's Office was presented with an award for employing the highest number of veterans and active military members in Northern Idaho.
The Department of Defense's Employer's Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR) Seven Seals Award is the broadest and most inclusive award given by the ESGR in recognition of to an organization, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Currently 24 of the 112 employees, or 21%, of the Sheriff's Office are either veterans, current member, or both of the Guard and Reserves.
Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said he is grateful to receive the award.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead an organization committed to hiring veterans, Guard members, and reservists who have pledged their lives to defend and protect our US Constitution," said Sheriff Wheeler in the press release. "This award is a reflection of the commitment and dedication of the men and women who work at the Sheriff’s Office."