MISSING: Bonner County Sheriff's looking for missing 16-year-old

UPDATE: SEPT. 29 AT 11:00 A.M.

SANDPOINT, Idaho - According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Levi Reed Matthews has been found safe. 

The Sheriff's Office extended thanks to all who helped with the search.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 16-year-old Levi Reed Matthews.  

BCSO said he was last seen Monday morning north of Sandpoint in the area of Oliver Road. 

BCSO said he is 5 foot 10 inches tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and a bright green Pizza Pipeline hat.

The BCSO said if you have information about his location to call 911. 

Tags