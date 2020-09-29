UPDATE: SEPT. 29 AT 11:00 A.M.
SANDPOINT, Idaho - According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Levi Reed Matthews has been found safe.
The Sheriff's Office extended thanks to all who helped with the search.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 16-year-old Levi Reed Matthews.
BCSO said he was last seen Monday morning north of Sandpoint in the area of Oliver Road.
BCSO said he is 5 foot 10 inches tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and a bright green Pizza Pipeline hat.
The BCSO said if you have information about his location to call 911.
