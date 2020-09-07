Bonner County Sheriff's Office evacuating people due to Hunters Fire

UPDATE SEPT. 7 4:30 PM:
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is now evacuating people due to the Hunters Fire.
Evacuation are being put into place for the Blanchard residents on the following roads: Stone Road, Stone Road Cutoff, Dolly Sods road, Tower Mtn Rd, Easy St, Akre Heights. East on Hwy 41 from Hunter and North up to N of Redneck Dr.
Avoid the area on Highway 41 from Roberts lane to Blanchard Cutoff (mile post 26 to 28)in Blanchard due to a fire, Highway is closed.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 7 2:00 PM:
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is telling people to prepare to evacuate due to a fire in the area.
The fire is near Hunter Road, Bumpy Way, Bullwinkle Drive.
Residents who need to prepare to leave include Blanchard residents, Bullwinkle Drive, Adams Alley, Flying Geese Way, Stone Road Cutoff and Stone road.
