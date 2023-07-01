BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has been experiencing a significant increase in the number of accidental 911 calls and hang ups.
In a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, officers implore the community to only use 911 in the event of an actual emergency. They also ask that county members check the emergency settings on their cell phones to prevent accidental calls.
In the event of a non-emergency—such as noise complaints, property disputes, parking problems, etc.— the sheriff's office provided the following number to call as opposed to 911: (208)-265-5525.