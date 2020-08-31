SANDPOINT, Idaho
UPDATE 8/31 8:00 AM:
31-year-old Laila Hiza, 7-year-old Aedrian Hiza and 3-year-old Asher Hiza have all been found safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has reported a mother and her two children missing after she picked them up and didn't return home.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Laila Hiza picked up her two biological children, 7-year-old Aedrian Hiza and 3-year-old Asher Hiza, in Sandpoint for a visit from their custodial guardian.
Laila was last seen driving a purple 90s Ford Ranger. She has been known to frequent the Post Falls area or may have traveled to Oregon.
Laila is described as 5'4" tall, 115 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Aedrian is described as a 3'10" boy, 60 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Asher is described as a 2'9" boy, 40 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who locates them is asked to contact the Bonner County Sheriff's Office at (208)265-5525.
