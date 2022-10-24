BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking the public's help locating a missing person.
Rima Maroney, 51, has not been in contact for several months, according to her family. She has been known to frequent the Sandpoint area.
Maroney is a white female of 5 feet 6 inches and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has green eyes and long brown hair. There is no vehicle information.
If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, you're urged to contact BCSO at 208-265-5525 and reference case #22-021366.