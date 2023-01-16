SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has put out a warning regarding your smartwatch and faulty 911 calls.
The sheriff’s office said that some smart watches have fall detection features, which calls 911. They said they’ve seen a dramatic increase in these calls.
On Jan. 7, the sheriff’s office said they saw a 30% increase in unintentional 911 calls, all coming from the Schweitzer Ski Resort.
These unintentional emergency calls are treated like real calls until officials can determine otherwise. The Bonner Sheriff’s Office said that this creates a strain on law enforcement resources.
Taylor Prather with Schweitzer said the sheriff’s office has not contacted the resort about the issue. She says they welcome an open conversation about how to prevent further problems with unintentional calls.
Prather told NonStop Local Monday that the 7th wasn’t an unusually busy day. She said they received an average amount of ski patrol calls.
An estimated 240 million people call 911 across the U.S. every year, which equals out to about 600,000 calls a day.
In Kootenai County the 911 operations center is already strained on resources due to the lack of staffers. Last year a Dalton Gardens resident told NonStop Local’s John Webb that he once called 911 and was put on hold.
Schweitzer and the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to know how their equipment works before accidentally calling 911.