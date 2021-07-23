SAGLE, Idaho -- Bonner County Sheriff's Officers (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Mountain Ash Court and Sagle early Friday afternoon.
KHQ crews arrived at the scene but Bonner County Sheriff's Officers pushed media and bystanders back well beyond the crime scene.
When asked about the incident, BCSO refused to answer any questions and would not confirm whether a shooting occurred, if there is any danger to the community, or if anyone was injured or killed.
KHQ has reached out to the BCSO multiple times but have not received a response.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.