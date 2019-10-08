Officials in Bonner County are warning to be on the lookout for a very large cougar.
The cougar was spotted near Colburn Culver Road, Rapid Lightning Rd. and Lower Pack River Road. It was also seen near Northside Elementary School and the Pack River Store.
Officials also say the cougar recently killed three alpacas and around 3:00pm yesterday it killed a miniature horse near the Lower Pack River Road and Rapid Lightning Road. The animal was eventually scared off by gunshots.
Officials ask that if you see the cougar to call dispatch if sighted. Both Bonner County and Idaho Fish and Game are actively working on locating and trapping this animal.
