BONNERS COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonners County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating a homicide that happened near Bottle Bay on Friday.
On June 9, BCSO responded to reports of a dead man near the 8000 block of Bottle Bay Road in Sagle. When deputies arrived they located an elderly man, BCSO said in a press release.
The cause of death remains under investigation by Bonner County detectives. The Coeur d'Alene police department along with Idaho State Police are assisting with this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525.