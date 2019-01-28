Bonners Ferry HS Senior Diagnosed With Cancer Shoots and Scores On Senior Night

One shot, 100% from three-point range. That’s how Kameron Hill's senior year at  Bonners Ferry High School will be remembered.

 

Hill was told by his teammates that he would start on senior night last Friday, January 25th, 2019.

He would only play the first minute of the game, but after the opening tip against Stillwater Christian from Kalispell, Montana, that’s all he needed.

 

Hill stood in the corner and was wide open. He shoots, he scores.

It’s been a long road for Kameron. He was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, bone cancer, in July 2018 right before his senior year of high school.

KHQ’s Adam Mayer spoke with Kameron Monday morning and will update the story throughout the day.

