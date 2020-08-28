Daniel Moore Mug Shot
An arrest has been made in Boundary County from a murder in March. 
Idaho state police say they believe 63-year-old Daniel Moore shot and killed
 
45-year-old Brian Drake in Drake's business office in the middle of the night.
During the investigation, detectives worked closely with the Boundary County and Kootenai County Prosecutor's Offices, and uncovered compelling evidence, in addition to what they believe is a motive for the shooting. 
"Our interest from the very beginning of this investigation was justice for the victim's family," said Captain John Kempf of the Idaho State Police District 1 in Coeur d'Alene. 
 
The following statement is being released by the Idaho State Police at the request of the Drake family:
 "As Brian's loved ones, we were devastated to hear news of his senseless murder.  As a Chiropractor, he loved his patients and he loved serving people and helping the people of Northern Idaho.  He brought joy and laughter to those around him.  He had a tremendous heart, and his loss has wrought a tremendous hole in our hearts. We will never understand the senselessness of the loss of Brian's life - a life that brought so much joy, meaning, companionship, and love to others.
 
"We are grateful to the law enforcement officials - and especially the Idaho State Police and the Bonners Ferry Police - who worked tirelessly and diligently to uncover the truth.  Still, those efforts cannot change the reality for Jennifer, Brian's children, or his parents and siblings. Brian's death has left a void in their lives and the community as a whole.  His children will grow up without the caring father who was their rock and champion. His bride will not grow old with him, sharing the joys and burdens of raising their children together.  We all remain devastated and pray for justice," the statement said.  
 
 Detectives made the arrest late on August 28 after an investigation involving multiple agencies and several tips from the community.
The suspect was arraigned on the above charges this morning in the Boundary County Courthouse. He remains in the custody of the Boundary County Jail.
 
 
 
 
 

