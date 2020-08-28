Tags
...WINDY WITH LOW HUMIDITY SATURDAY... A DRY COLD FRONT WILL INCREASE WINDS ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE COMBINATION OF WINDY CONDITIONS, LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS, AND DRY VEGETATION WILL LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD FOR ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOWER ELEVATIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 676), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 677) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 EAST WASHINGTON OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS (ZONE 684). * WINDS: NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * TIMING: SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 12 TO 26 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES: AROUND 70. * IMPACTS: DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CREATE THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD FOR ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&
