BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - A Bonners Ferry man was killed in a crash on Highway 95 south of Eastport on Tuesday afternoon.
Idaho State Police say 40-year-old Shawn Russell was traveling southbound on Highway 95 at milepost 529 about nine miles south of Eastport when he left the right shoulder, impacting a power pole.
Russell was pronounced dead at the scene. ISP say he was wearing a seat belt and next of kin has been notified.
The roadway was closed for about five hours. The investigation is ongoing.
