Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Wilbur, Ralston, Moscow, Othello, Coeur d'Alene, Uniontown, Tekoa, Odessa, Moses Lake, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Spokane, Creston, Grand Coulee, Electric City, La Crosse, Lamona, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, Stratford, Oakesdale, Pullman, Ritzville, Coulee Dam. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Anticipate patchy blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&