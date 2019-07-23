Frankly, this is a dog-gone great accommodation opportunity.
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is about to be available for stays through Airbnb.
"Relish a Stay in the Real Oscar Mayer Wienermobile," the listing is titled for the hot-dog shaped Camper/RV that can host two guests and has one bed and one bath.
Beginning Wednesday, July 24, reservations will be made available for one-night stays in the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.
We must-ard look a bit further into this and ketch-up folks on more details. The Wienermobile is located in a cozy space for two in Chicago and currently runs $136 a night.
"Complete with a bed for dreaming of wienies, sitting area for discussing at length whether a hot dog is a sandwich (spoiler alert – it is!) and other amenities like adjacent outdoor spaces for the bathroom and a hot dog picnic zone, this hot dog paradise is the ideal respite for two music lovers in town for the festival weekend… or just those who relish a good story," the listing says.
On top of that, guests can be treated to some solid perks and keepsakes. Upon arrival, a mini fridge will be stocked with Oscar Meyer hot dogs and essentials. On top of that, you get an Oscar Meyer roller grill and a custom Wienermobile art piece by a local artist to take home.
Seems like a wiener-wiener scenario.
You know we had to go big for #NationalHotDogDay! So, we turned America’s favorite 🌭 on wheels into a place to rest your head. Set a reminder for next Wednesday, when booking opens on @Airbnb and become one of the first guests in the @Wienermobile! 👏 https://t.co/wZEyAULdk5 pic.twitter.com/EkfZBAfoiz— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) July 17, 2019