SPOKANE, Wash. - A new book written in part by a Seahawks legend discusses the challenges of raising twins with autism.
Ana and Curt Warner have twin sons, Austin and Christian, who were diagnosed with autism at the age of 5. The boys are now men at the age of 24 and continue to live at their family home.
Ana and Curt will sit down Sunday at the Bing with their co-author and friend, Dave Boling, who is a former sports writer for The Spokesman-Review. Together, they co-wrote, "The Warner Boys: Our Family's Story of Autism and Hope."
The Warners will also address how families affected by autism need to readjust as their young ones grow into adulthood.
KHQ's Stefanie Vigil will also be joining them for the event.
You can find "The Warner Boys: Our Family's Story of Autism and Hope," on Amazon.com HERE.