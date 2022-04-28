Thursday and Friday are relatively quiet under partly sunny skies with a few pop-up showers through the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will hover in the upper 50's and low 60's through the end of the week.
We are watching a pair of storms for the weekend, one arriving Friday night into Saturday, the next Sunday night into Monday. Timing with these two storms is crucial as they "bookend" Bloomsday Sunday. If all holds together, we will be seeing that break on Sunday, with highs that will reach into the upper 60's