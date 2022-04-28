Leslie Lowe

Thursday and Friday are relatively quiet under partly sunny skies with a few pop-up showers through the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will hover in the upper 50's and low 60's through the end of the week.

We are watching a pair of storms for the weekend, one arriving Friday night into Saturday, the next Sunday night into Monday.  Timing with these two storms is crucial as they "bookend" Bloomsday Sunday. If all holds together, we will be seeing that break on Sunday, with highs that will reach into the upper 60's

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!