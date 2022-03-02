Bookoo Chef app launching March 14 in Spokane looks to create 'unforgettable' dining experience
https://bookoochef.com/

SPOKANE, Wash. - Bookoo Chef is a new app launching in Spokane on March 15, looking to bring a unique dining experience right to your home.

The app pairs you with a private chef who will bring everything that's needed. You won't have to shop, cook or clean. 

"Just a few clicks on the Bookoo Chef app and you're ready to host an event your friends won't stop talking about," the app's website says.

If you're interested, there's a launch giveaway happening right now on Instagram. Click here for the details. 

