SPOKANE, Wash. - Bookoo Chef is a new app launching in Spokane on March 15, looking to bring a unique dining experience right to your home.
The app pairs you with a private chef who will bring everything that's needed. You won't have to shop, cook or clean.
"Just a few clicks on the Bookoo Chef app and you're ready to host an event your friends won't stop talking about," the app's website says.
If you're interested, there's a launch giveaway happening right now on Instagram. Click here for the details.