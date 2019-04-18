A boom truck got tangled in some power lines in the 4000 block of East Broadway. How it happened is not clear right now.
First responders were initially worried that more poles would be toppled because of the weight of the truck. Several poles were tipped to the side but for no poles fell over.
Crews were able to get power off to the area while they worked to untangle the truck.
According to Avista, pproximately 275 customers lost power. All but around 12 have been restored.
Broadway will remain closed while crews work in the area.