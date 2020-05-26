PONDERAY, Idaho - A Slovakian citizen previously removed from the United States for violating immigration law has been arrested and sentenced to 10 months in jail for reentering the United States illegally a third time.
According to U.S. Border Patrol, 51-year-old Josef Vadina has been removed from the United States twice and has several previous criminal convictions. His criminal record includes felony convictions for bribery, burglary, unlawful possession of ammunition and illegal reentry of a deported alien.
In a report published by The Missoulian, Vadina was reportedly apprehended by the Sanders County Sheriff's Office following reports of trespassing and criminal mischief, as well as possession of dangerous weapons.
Sanders County Sheriff Gene Arnold called in the ATF and along with deputies, searched Vadina's residence resulting in the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun and 8,000 rounds of ammunition. Vadina faced similar charges in 1995 following his last deportation.
Vadina's arrest is part of a large-scale effort to stop undocumented aliens from entering the United States illegally, also known as "Catch and No Release."
