Update 1:25 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Borracho Tacos & Tequileria has released the following statement after police responded to a shooting outside the business Saturday night:
"At Borracho we were disappointed and alarmed to hear about the incident that occurred in front of the establishment in the early hours of Sunday morning on October 27th. The situation involved an individual that discharged a weapon in the air along the sidewalk, which thankfully did not result in any injuries.
"We are incredibly grateful to the brave and quick thinking law enforcement officers, staff, and passerby's that were able to quickly subdue the individual and eliminate any threats to the large crowds enjoying the Halloween celebrations.
"Borracho's first priority has always and will continue to be the safety of its guests. We take pride in the high staff to customer ratios, training, and the additional security that we have always provided in order to quickly and safely respond to situations such as this."
Minutes after the shooting in front of Borracho's, police responded to another shooting at 400 West Sprague where two women were shot.
The suspects, 24-year-old Destiny Tensley and 20-year-old Emmanuel Tensley were driving away but officers stopped the car.
Officers say the second shooting was not a random act and both parties knew each other.
Destiny Tensley was book on two counts of first degree assault for shooting two people and Emmanuel Tensley was booked on two counts of first assault.
Previous Coverage:
Saturday night Spokane police responded to two back-to-back shootings in downtown Spokane in the bar district.
According to Spokane Police, just after midnight an officer working in the area of main and division when told by a witness that a man was shot at Borracho's.
Arriving at the scene a man was held down on the ground with a gun nearby.
Officers learned a fight prompted the man to pull the gun out and fire one round. Nobody was hit.
