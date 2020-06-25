SPOKANE, Wash. - Borracho Tacos & Tequileria has responded to a report from the Spokane Regional Health District that it has been linked to an outbreak of new COVID-19 cases.
The restaurant posted a statement on Facebook that says:
It has come to our attention today that there have been several reports of guests of Borracho with mostly non-symptomatic cases of Covid-19 that visited our establishment primarily during the period of June 12th and 13th. This reflects a very real challenge that all local businesses are now facing as we all do our part to help prevent the further spread of Covid-19. From the onset of phase 2 we have worked diligently to be a leader in implementing the recommended protocols going above and beyond to ensure the safety of our patrons. To outline some of the measures we have taken; We have spaced our seating and required 6' social distancing, our employees are required to log their temperature on arrival and wear masks and gloves during their entire shift, and we have reduced our total capacity to 50%. In addition, we have updated our business with touchless sinks, touchless doors as well as providing multiple sanitation stations for our customers.
As one of the highest volume providers of food, beverage and entertainment in Spokane, we understand our role as a leader in the service industry and community. This is why we have worked in cooperation with the Spokane Regional Health District and Dr. Luntz to develop safety measures that go far above and beyond the state requirements ensuring the safety of our patrons. These new additional protocols include;
• Further reducing our current indoor capacity from 50% to 30%.
• Providing complimentary face covering for all customers.
• Requesting social distancing while waiting for entrance.
• All staff will continue wearing face-covering as well as gloves while working and on break when social distancing is not an available option.
The #1 priority at Borracho is the safety of our staff, customers, and community. As we receive additional information, we continue to modify our service model to provide the best atmosphere in the safest possible environment. We thank the Spokane community for the ongoing support as we continue to work together and adopt new roles and responsibilities to make our city safe for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.