Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM 3 TO 4 INCHES ON THE WEST PLAINS AND DOWNTOWN, TO 6 INCHES IN SOUTHEAST SPOKANE COUNTY. * WHERE...DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THIS AFTERNOON'S COMMUTE AND ESPECIALLY THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON, WITH ACCUMULATIONS AROUND A HALF INCH FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE. SNOW INTENSITY WILL INCREASE AFTER MIDNIGHT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL FALL WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&