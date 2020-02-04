Update, Feb. 4, 6:22 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Interstate 90 has reopened in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass.
Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD and snow continues to fall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Update Feb. 4, 3:44 p.m.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Thorson, a semi truck that was blocking westbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass has been moved out of the way and traffic will slowly begin to reopen.
Trooper Thorson said drivers need to be patient because it will take a long time to clear traffic due to miles and miles of cars being backed up.
Traffic alert: Video of the I-90 road closure westbound. The jack-knifed semi has just now been pushed clear so we are going to slowly open all west bound lanes. Please be careful, there are miles of stopped cars, three lanes wide W/B. @wspd6pio @SnoqualmiePass @wastatepatrol pic.twitter.com/TErSzvVGX8— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 4, 2020
According to I-90 Snoqualmie Pass on Twitter, the pass will be fully open around 5 p.m.
Previous Coverage Feb. 4, 2:43 pm:
EASTON, Wash. - Westbound Interstate 90 remains closed at Easton where a semi truck has overturned across the roadway.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes are blocked at Denny Creek/MP 50.
Vehicles are unable to turn around. A tow truck is on the way.
There is no current estimate for when the roadway will reopen.
Previous Coverage:
EASTON, Wash. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 have been closed down due to multiple spin-outs.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the closure is near Easton, Washington.
There is no current estimate for when the roadway will reopen.
