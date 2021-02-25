Weather Alert

...BURST OF SNOW FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE IN SPOKANE AND A PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW LINGERING INTO FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with the highest amounts on the Idaho side of the state line. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Rockford, and Fairfield. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected Thursday morning before temperatures climb above freezing around mid day and into the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington Palouse, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin and Spokane Area. * WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Friday has the potential to produce wind gusts closer to 50 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&