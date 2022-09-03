Weather Alert

...An Air Quality Alert in effect through 8 AM PDT Sunday... Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima Colville Confederated Tribes Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Spokane Tribe The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated smoke forecasts and public health information. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner air. Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.

...Dry and unstable conditions this morning followed by breezy winds and isolated dry lightning this afternoon... .An unstable atmosphere this morning will lead to the potential for wild fire growth. The arrival of a front today will bring clouds and cooler temperatures, but also the threat of dry lightning and gusty winds. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS THROUGH THE NIGHT FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DRY LIGHTNING ON SATURDAY... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Erratic gusty winds are also possible near thunderstorms. * Timing: Through 9pm this evening. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 30 percent. * Temperatures: High temperatures today will be from the mid 80s to around 90 in the lower elevations, 75 to 85 in the mountains. * Impacts: Dry lightning today could initiate new fires. Gusty afternoon winds could cause current fires to spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&