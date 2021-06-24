SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police have closed the southbound lanes on Maple Street bridge in response to a car crash involving a Spokane Transit Authority (STA) vehicle.
KHQ is on scene and spoke with police who confirmed that an STA vehicle crashed with a Jeep Cherokee, causing damage to both cars.
There have been no reported injuries from the crash at this time but law enforcement is currently on scene gathering more information.
It is unclear how long the southbound lanes will be closed at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.