BOTHELL, Wash. - Bothell High School in western Washington is closed Thursday as a precaution for COVID-19 concerns after a relative of a staff member became sick after they were traveling internationally.
The Northshore School District said in a letter from Superintendent Michelle Reid to families that a Bothell High School staff member returned to work on Monday following a week of travel. They reported a familly member who was traveling with them became sick on Tuesday, was hospitalized, and is currently being treated, monitored and quarantined. That staff member is also quarantined at home for two weeks.
Northshore SD says at this point there is no confirmation that the illness is connected to the coronavirus outbreak, but the family member is being tested out of an abidance of caution.
The Washington State Department of Health believes the risk to students and staff is minimal and felt the situation doesn't warrant closing Bothell HS, but Reid decided to close the school Thursday as they await test results.
"I want to assure you that we weighed information and recommendations from a variety of public officials, university partners, and health professionals, and we believe we have made the best possible decision for our students, staff and families," Reid wrote.
