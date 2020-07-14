BOTHELL, Wash. - A police officer was fatally shot and another was injured following a pursuit in Bothell early Tuesday morning.
According to KIRO, authorities attempted to pull over a sedan, but it fled, hit a pedestrian and crashed through a center median.
Gunfire was then exchanged with officers, and more arriving officers found two Bothell Police offers had been shot, one fatally.
The second officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was released later Tuesday morning. The pedestrian struck was also taken to Harborview in satisfactory condition.
Police were searching for a suspect into early Tuesday morning, and located them hiding on a rooftop near the scene, taking them into custody without incident.
The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.
