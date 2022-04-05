BOTHELL, Wash. - Bothell police posted a video of a suspect in Tuesday morning's Amber Alert and car theft.
Please take a look: Suspect Video -- from this morning's #AMBERAlert car theft. If you see suspect, or have info on immediate location.. call 911. If you have non-emergency information, call Bothell Police at 425-486-1254. Please do not post sightings on social media. pic.twitter.com/M1jCpjkPR2— Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) April 5, 2022
If anyone recognizes the suspect or has info on their location, call 9-1-1 or Bothell police at 425-486-1254.
Last Updated: April 5 at 6:00 a.m.
Bothell Police say Faith has been located in Snohomish County. Police say she will soon be reunited with mother. The case is still being investigated and right now no suspect information is available and no one has been arrested.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
An AMBER Alert was sent out in regard to a missing 3-year-old out of Bothell early Tuesday morning.
According to the AMBER Alert, Faith Collins' mother cams back from her friend's house and brought her first child back into her apartment unit. While inside, she could hear tires screeching and realized her vehicle was gone while Faith was still inside.
The incident took place Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. at 9838 Northeast 190th Street, Bothell, WA, USA.
Faith is described as white, 3-foot-5, 38 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress and beige pants with black stars.
The vehicle in question is described as a gold 2001 Honda Accord with license Washington plate number BWW8403. There is damage to the front end of the vehicle.
Anyone with information should call the Bothell Police Department at (425) 486-1254.