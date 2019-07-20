Bothell, Washington is the newest city to receive Lime electric scooters for a 90-day trail.
According to KOMO News, like any place who has received the e-scooters, safety is a concern.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention analyzed scooter injuries in Austin, Texas and found less than 1 percent of 271 people hurt were wearing helmets.
The other concern is about those who ride on the sidewalks since the scooters can get up to 15 miles-per-hour.
After the trial period is over, the city will decide if the scooters will stay or go.