Rules of the road when on an e-scooter or bike in Bozeman
Lime

Bothell, Washington is the newest city to receive Lime electric scooters for a 90-day trail. 

According to KOMO News, like any place who has received the e-scooters, safety is a concern.  

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention analyzed scooter injuries in Austin, Texas and found less than 1 percent of 271 people hurt were wearing helmets.  

The other concern is about those who ride on the sidewalks since the scooters can get up to 15 miles-per-hour.  

After the trial period is over, the city will decide if the scooters will stay or go.  

