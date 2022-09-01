Calispel Peak wildfire

COLVILLE, Wash. - A wildfire in Colville National Forest was reported Wednesday night in the Calispel Peak area and has grown to an estimated 3000 acres. A Type 3 management team has been called in to take command of the response. 

According to the U.S. Forest Service, 15 fires were reported across northeast Washington following lightning strikes in the region. Many of them were contained quickly thanks to quick response times, however two fires continue to burn and pose risk to the area.

The Power Peak Fire is 25 miles southeast of Chewelah and is estimated to be around 4 acres in size. It is near private lands.

The Boulder Mountain Fire was reported in the Calispel Peak area. Initially estimated to cover between 750-1,000 acres, recent updates suggest the size is closer to 3,000 acres. According to Colville National Forest, the fire began on private lands but has spread to the forest, putting values in the Calispel Peak area at risk.

There have been no evacuations issued at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available!

