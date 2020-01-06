BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Emergency boating restrictions on the Kootenai River that were enacted after a train derailment New Year's Day have now been extended into February.
The Boundary County Board of Commissioners first put the restrictions in place on Thursday, January 2, with the expiration date set for Thursday, January 8. Now, that expiration date has been extend until Saturday, February 8.
During this time, all non-governmental motorized boat traffic is prohibited from the Deep Creek Boat Launch east to the Montana border. The Rocky Point Boat Launch is also closed to all non-emergency vehicles and boats.
The decision to extend the ordinance came after a discussion by the Board of Commissioners on Monday, where they voted unanimously in favor of the extension.
