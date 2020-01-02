Boundary County commissioners issue emergency ordinance restricting boat traffic on Kootenai River

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - After a train derailed east of Bonner's Ferry and ended up in the Kootenai River late on New Year's Day, county commissioners have enacted an emergency ordinance restricting boat traffic on the river.
According to Boundary County Emergency Management's Facebook page, the restriction on boat traffic will be in place through Wednesday, January 8.
Boundary County Board Chairman Dan Dinning declared that all non-governmental motorized boat traffic on the Kootenai River is prohibited. Anyone who violates the ordinance will be found guilty of a misdemeanor and can face jail time, a fine or both.
The ordinance extends from the Deep Creek Boat Launch east to the Montana border and the Rocky Point Boat Launch is closed to all non-emergency vehicles and boats.
View the full ordinance here:
