BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - The man who missing in Boundary County Thursday has been found.
A helicopter crew from Two-Bear Air Recue out of Kalispell, Montana located him around 5 a.m. Friday morning using infrared equipment.
He spent two nights in the woods luckily he had the company of a black Labrador named Lucky.
Rescue teams received tips from hikers who spotted the missing man heading Bussard Mountain for higher ground.
Editor's note: Now that he is found, we have removed the name and picture of the missing person for their privacy.
Last Updated: July 29 at 8:55 a.m.
Boundary County Search and Rescue teams are currently looking for a 54-year-old. He was last seen yesterday in the area of Bethlehem Mine/Camp Nine Road in Boundary County.
He is described as an Asian male with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black shirt, black shoes and a sun hat.
Dispatchers received a call July 27 around 10 p.m. requesting assistance to locate the man who was reportedly camping in the area and picking huckleberries when he became lost, according to Boundary County Emergency Management (BCEM).
As of around 6:30 p.m. on July 28, six search teams were operating on foot and using ATVs. BCEM said they found tracks they believe are his and a specialized man-tracking expert is attempting to follow those tracks.
"The search will continue through the night as fresh searchers arrive to replace personnel who have been on the hunt all day," BCEM said in a Facebook post. "Two-Bear Air will begin air operations in the morning once the area has cooled enough to allow for use of infrared search equipment.
The search teams are only using trained search personnel and have not requested help from the public at this time. Anyone with information about the location of He is urged to call Boundary County Dispatch at (208) 267-3151, extension zero.