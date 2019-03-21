BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - First responders from Boundary County came to the aide of a pulp mill worker who was injured in an accident.
A 42-year-old employee of a local pulp mill had gotten caught in some equipment and suffered serious injuries.
According to the county, responders from Boundary Ambulance, local fire departments, the sheriff's office and the city police responded to the accident.
The employee had to be extricated from the machinery and was flown to Kootenai Medical by Lifeflight helicopter.