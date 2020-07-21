The Boundary County Sheriff's Office has a new addition to their staff.
On Facebook, the Sheriff's Office introduced Buddy, a yellow lab who is a drug detection K9.
The Boundary County Sheriff's Office said they received a grant to purchase Buddy from training organization Pacific Coast K9.
According to Pacific Coast K9, a lot of northern Idaho law enforcement agencies are embracing the non-aggressive looking type of police dogs.
“We are very excited to have this K9 team serving Boundary County and the positive impact that they will have in our community”, said Sheriff Dave Kramer.
According to BCSO, Buddy has already found multiple illegal drugs during his first month on the job.
