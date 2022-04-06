Grizzly bear

Photo credit to Yellowstone National Park

 Yellowstone National Park

BOUNDARY COUNTY - Right now, the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is responding to a grizzly bear livestock attack near Naples, Idaho. 

According to BCSO, bears are emerging from dens and you should be cautious and use bear spray if needed.

HOW TO PREPARE:

  • Carry bear spray (and know how to use it)
  • Don't hike/backpack alone
  • If camping, make sure to pack food tightly and securely

IF YOU ENCOUNTER A BEAR:

  • Stay calm
  • Pick up small children
  • Don't drop your backpack/belongings
  • Do not run
  • Do not climb a tree (both grizzlies and black bears can climb)

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!