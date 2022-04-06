BOUNDARY COUNTY - Right now, the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is responding to a grizzly bear livestock attack near Naples, Idaho.
According to BCSO, bears are emerging from dens and you should be cautious and use bear spray if needed.
HOW TO PREPARE:
- Carry bear spray (and know how to use it)
- Don't hike/backpack alone
- If camping, make sure to pack food tightly and securely
IF YOU ENCOUNTER A BEAR:
- Stay calm
- Pick up small children
- Don't drop your backpack/belongings
- Do not run
- Do not climb a tree (both grizzlies and black bears can climb)