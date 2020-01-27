Update, Jan. 27, 11:45 am:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters said a box placed on a stove was responsible for a house fire in Spokane Valley Monday morning.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, crews responded to the home on E. Broadway and found visible smoke and a fire in the kitchen.
The fire remains under investigation, but preliminary findings indicate the fire began in the kitchen where a box had been placed on the stove.
A family of eight had been moving in and had dropped off some of their belongings and left to go pick up more, according to the Fire Department. Upon their return, they found the smoke alarm going off and visible smoke coming from the house.
The house received minimal damage and remains structurally intact.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One child has minor injuries after a house fire in Spokane Valley Monday morning.
According to firefighters, early indicators point toward it being a kitchen fire.
Firefighters are wrapping up extinguishing the fire as their investigation continues.
Broadway Avenue is closed between Best Road and Adams Road while crews continue to work.
