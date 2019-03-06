Boy eating McDonald’s finds razor blade in Happy Meal box

COLUMBUS, Wisc. - A Wisconsin father wasn't happy about the "toy" his son pulled out of a McDonald's happy meal.
Scot Dymond says his 4-year-old son found a razor inside the meal box.
Dymond says his family bought the meal at a McDonald's drive thru in Columbus, Wisconsin on Sunday and didn't notice the razor until they arrived home.
Authorities say that they surveillance video doesn't show how the blade wound up in the happy meal box.
Officials confirmed the razor is from the McDonald's restaurant and is used as a cleaning tool.
The restaurant's owner-operator says the safety and security of customers is a top priority and the restaurant is working with law enforcement to investigate the claim.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it's opened an investigation into the report.