SPOKANE VALLEY, WA - As leaders across the region continue debating on how to best support people experiencing homelessness, a young Spokane Valley boy is stepping up to do his part by raising money and donations for those who need help the most.
At just 12 years old, Tyler Cashmere is doing what many in our city haven't: raising money and donations for our most vulnerable population by creating his own charity called Helping Hands Spokane Homeless.
"I was driving to school one day and saw a bunch of homeless people sleeping in tents, and it really touched my heart that it was during the winter season, and that was why I wanted to create this--so they can have a better place in the world," Tyler Cashmere said.
Tyler created Helping Hands Spokane Homeless to both raise awareness and receive donations to help those experiencing homelessness.
The amount raised so far is nothing to scoff at.
Donations have included everything from hygiene kits to money, and Tyler has even made his own hats people can buy to support the cause. The monetary donations will be given to the Way Out Center in Spokane.
Tyler said he really wants to make a difference and help the homeless find shelter and food in the city.
"It's important, because if you were in this kind of situation and you didn't help out, how would you feel if you were the one that didn't get help at all?" he said. "You can help out so many other people than yourself or one other person."
There's even a donation bin inside the Sweet Repeat Boutique. Tyler's program is looking for unused hygiene products like toothbrushes, shampoo, first-aid items, bar soap, and feminine hygiene products, as well as pillow cases, blankets, socks, and gloves.
Crazy Craft Creations is donating a portion of its profits to the charity.
And of course, if you have a spare buck or two, you can drop by the GoFundMe page to pitch in!