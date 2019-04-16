A little boy is going viral after his tribute to fallen Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier.
The caption reads, "Running to honor fallen Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Deputy Justin DeRosier with a 1-Mile run carrying the Blue Line Flag."
The Seattle Times reports 29-year-old Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier died at a Vancouver, Washington, hospital Saturday night. Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman told KGW-TV that the suspect in DeRosier's death was shot and killed by police and two others were taken into custody in connection with the investigation.
Sheriff Brad Thurman told the Longview Daily News the death is believed to be the first for an officer in the line of duty in the history of the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
DeRosier is survived by his wife and young daughter.
He was a 2012 graduate of Washington State University and a deputy since 2016.