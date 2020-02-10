Sarah Norman knew her two year old son, Koa, was special. She knew he would change the world, but she didn’t know she would only have 2 and a half years with her baby boy on this Earth. He died February 10th, 2019 after falling through the ice on Long Lake, behind his family’s house. Koa knew how to swim, but it was the cold that took him. First responders say his body shut down within 30 seconds.
The grief that followed the next year was overwhelming, but Sarah found peace in a gift from a friend given to her after Koa’s death - a cast of his hand. There’s another cast that helps Sarah remember the love of her son - a cast of her hand and her husband’s holding Koa’s. She says holding the casts have helped her through the pain on her saddest days.
Artist Emily Flynn-Delay remembers making the cast. She says she was terrified driving to the funeral home where she would meet the Normans and make a cast of their hands holding their baby boy’s who had just died. After working to sculpt the art, she says she is grateful for the experience and moved by the Normans who invited her into their sacred space of grief.
Now in Koa’s honor, Sarah wants to help create the same kind of cast for other grieving parents. With Emily’s help, she has already gifted the art to another family suffering the loss of a child. And now, Sarah is hoping to do it again. She’s started a foundation called Koa’s Hands. She wants to help other hurting mothers find peace with this work of art.
To donate or to learn more, go to Koa’s Hands at https://www.koashands.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.