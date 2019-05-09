SPOKANE, Wash. - A local Boy Scout has collected more than 1,000 books that will be donated as part of his Eagle Scout service project.
For a month-and-a-half, 14-year-old Benjamin Freedland went door to door collecting books. His plan was to collect 300 of them for Reach Out and Read, a non-profit organization that donates children's books to doctors' offices nationwide.
But after Freedland exceeded his goal, he kept going and going.
"Because I love reading so much I wanted to help kids who don't have any books to read and I eventually got over 1,000," said Freedland. "I was really happy I got that and some kids can have the same experience I did."
