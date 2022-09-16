SPOKANE, Wash. - Boy Scout Troop 325, based in Spokane, will hold a recruiting event showing off the benefits of joining on Sept. 17 on the Howard Street Bridge in Riverfront Park.
The event will run from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and includes a scout-themed challenge open to any boys who would like to participate. There will be prizes available for the kids who perform the best.
Troop 325 meets at Manito United Methodist church every Tuesday night from 7-9 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Boys ages 11-18 are eligible to join. 10 year-olds who have completed 5th grade or obtained the arrow of light are also eligible.
Life Scout Carter Barlow, who organized the recruiting event, said the troop typically has about 13 scouts at a time, which is smaller than most troops. He said this allows the troop to go on better trips and develop better comradery.
If your boy joins the troop, he can expect to participate in a number of outdoor adventures. Barlow said two recent activities scouts from the troop have participated in include scout camp at Fire Mountain and the troop's annual hike in Hells Canyon.
"Troop 325 is led by the scouts, it goes on the most amazing trips, it instills the ideals of the Scout Oath and Law in every scout and it turns scouts from boys to well put together and wonderful young men," said Barlow. "The one thing I love most about Troop 325 is the comradery. In this troop, I have met and made strong bonds with some of the most amazing young men I will ever have the privilege of knowing."
According to Barlow, Troop 325 has produced 77 Eagle Scouts, including their current scoutmaster, Scotland Kapstafer. Eagle Scout is the highest honor in scouts, and is only awarded to about 6% of boy scouts. Many famous politicians, businessmen and other leaders have achieved the rank, including former Washington attorney general Rob McKenna and former U.S. Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer.
Garrett Egger and Tristan Wilson are the most recent scouts to have obtained the rank from Troop 325, both doing so in 2021.
You can find more information about Troop 325 on their website.