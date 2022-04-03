SPOKANE, Wash. - A juvenile male is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after an overnight drive-by shooting in North Central Spokane.
On April 3, 2022 at around 2 a.m., Spokane police officers responded to a home in the 900 block of W Maxwell Ave in North Central Spokane.
The 911 caller said their friend had been shot in a drive-by.
Officers located a juvenile male victim who told officers he had been lying on a couch in the living room when gunshots rang out from outside.
He was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound.
SPD’s Major Crimes Unit responded and is actively investigating this incident.
At this time, the shooting does not seem random and may have been gang-related.
Police haven't identified a suspect, but believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.
If you have information about the shooting and have not already spoken to law enforcement, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #2022-20055313.