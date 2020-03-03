Update, March 3, 6:40 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Spokane Police Department, the 11-year-old boy who went missing near Joe Albie Stadium has returned home safe thanks to numerous citizens who called in to say they'd spotted him walking around.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a boy who went missing from northwest Spokane.
Officers have been searching the area near Joe Albi Stadium on Tuesday, March 3, for 11-year-old boy identified only as Logan.
Logan walked away from his home and has been gone for almost 3 hours, which is not normal, according to police. He is described a white boy, 4'6" tall, 78 lbs with light brown to blondish hair.
Logan was last seen wearing a maroon/cream striped sweater, blue jeans and blue Nike shoes.
Anyone who sees Logan is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 to report it and keep an eye on him if possible until officers arrive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.