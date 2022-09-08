COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene police said three boys were charged with arson for setting fires at Bluegrass Park in late July.
Officers said they responded to a fire call at Bluegrass Park the morning of July 29. When officers got there, they found the bark in the play area and part of the play structure was on fire.
The fire was put out, but caused hundreds of dollars in damage.
Later in the morning, crews were called to put out another fire in a trash can at Bluegrass Park.
Officers said citizens provided video and information that led them to the three boys. All of the boys later confessed to their involvement.