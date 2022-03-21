SPOKANE, WA - March is typically one of the busiest months for Spokane Sports, and that's especially true this year. Brace yourselves, locals! Spokane is about to be packed.
Brace yourself, sports crowds are coming! NCAA women's basketball and PNW volleyball headed Spokane
The NCAA women's basketball tournament is headed to the Spokane Arena this weekend. Meanwhile, the PNW volleyball qualifiers will be hosted at the Convention Center.
Obviously, the expected of influx of sport fans makes a huge impact on local tourism. But this is surprisingly normal for the city historically.
Whether it's Hoopfest, Bloomsday, or a rare treat like the NCAA tournament, Spokane is known to shut down the city to host big events.
"Spokane has been incredibly successful, especially at sports tourism," Elisabeth Hooker, the Marketing and Programming Director at Spokane Downtown Partnership said.
"It is sort of who we are as a community," added Eric Sawyer, the Spokane Sports CEO. "It's kind of built our whole brand, and our character in many ways is built around sports."
The global pandemic canceled many of those events the past two years, including the 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament.
"It was canceled right when we had the shutdown," Sawyer lamented.
But this year, the events are back and ready to be enjoyed! And to great benefit for the City.
Not only do out-of-town visitors stay in our hotels, but they also eat local food, enjoy other events and activities, and shop! Sawyer estimates that the whopping value will be about $4.4 million just to have the NCAA women's basketball tournament in town
That's a lot of financial impact not seen in the region for awhile.
"Gosh, it's hard to quantify—it's almost immeasurable," Hooker said. "That's vitally important to helping get these restaurants especially back on their feet as they come out of the pandemic."
"We're starting to see the recovery, the post-COVID era. And what's happening in our world of sports, is that there's this pent-up demand," Sawyer explained. "So there's a strong interest in attending and participating in athletic events in our community. We've seen it all year long already, with some of the events that we've done throughout the first quarter of this year."
The $4.4 million estimate would be notable on its own, but let's not forget: the PNW volleyball qualifiers are also this weekend.
"It attracts the actual largest number of visitors annually to Spokane over two weekends," he said.
And these sporting events are shining yet another national spotlight on the city.
"That's public relations that we can't purchase. As a community, that really is a huge impact for us and builds a strong brand for Spokane as a healthy community you might want to revisit, maybe to invest in," he said.
So love the crowds or hate 'em, it can't be denied we benefit greatly from bringing them in.
Tana Kelley
